IPL 2025, KKR vs CSK: Our Player of the Day
What's the story
Dewald Brevis recorded his maiden Indian Premier League half-century while powering Chennai Super Kings to victory against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.
Brevis displayed his explosive batting prowess after CSK were down to 60/5 while chasing 180.
Brevis's 22-ball fifty gave CSK a much-needed impetus, as they eventually won by two wickets.
Although Noor Ahmad took four wickets for CSK, Brevis is our Player of the Day as he shone at a crucial juncture.
Match highlights
CSK's standout performer amid batting struggles
Brevis played a match-winning knock after CSK lost early wickets in the Powerplay.
He took a couple of chances against spinners before breaking the shackles.
The 11th over bowled by Vaibhav Arora turned the tide for CSK. Brevis smacked Arora for 3 sixes and as many fours to make it 30 for the over.
He eventually fell to spinner Varun Chakravarthy for a 25-ball 52 (4s-4 and 6s-4).
Stats
A look at his IPL stats
As mentioned, Brevis slammed his maiden half-century in the IPL.
The Proteas batter, who played his first two seasons for Mumbai Indians, has now raced to 356 runs from 14 IPL games.
Brevis has an average of over 25 and a strike-rate of 142.97. His tally includes 24 half-centuries and 25 sixes.
His strike-rate in the ongoing season reads 163.63.
Impact
Our Player of the Day
As mentioned, a four-fer form Noor Ahmad laid the foundation for CSK's win. However, it was Bevis's whirlwind knock, more so on a tricky Kolkata surface, that turned the tide for CSK.
The Yellow Army, who are out of the playoff race, were staring at another defeat.
Courtesy of Brevis's counter-attacking knock, the Super Kings finally sealed their third win of IPL 2025.