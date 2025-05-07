What's the story

Dewald Brevis recorded his maiden Indian Premier League half-century while powering Chennai Super Kings to victory against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

Brevis displayed his explosive batting prowess after CSK were down to 60/5 while chasing 180.

Brevis's 22-ball fifty gave CSK a much-needed impetus, as they eventually won by two wickets.

Although Noor Ahmad took four wickets for CSK, Brevis is our Player of the Day as he shone at a crucial juncture.