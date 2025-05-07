CSK lost their openers for a duck and were down to 60/5.

The Super Kings then sent in Dube, who replaced seamer Matheesha Pathirana.

Dube played second fiddle in his partnership with Brevis, who powered CSK past 120. The former attacked post Brevis's dismissal and played his part in CSK's win.

Vaibhav Arora dismissed Dube for a 40-ball 45 (2 fours and 3 sixes).