IPL 2025, KKR vs CSK: How the Impact Players fared
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 57 of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens.
The Super Kings chased down 180 with a thunderous knock from Dewald Brevis. He slammed a 22-ball half-century.
Earlier, Noor Ahmad took four wickets for CSK, but Andre Russell and Manish Pandey played substantial knocks.
Both Impact Players, Shivam Dube and Harshit Rana, fared well in the match.
Shivam Dube
Dube plays match-winning knock
CSK lost their openers for a duck and were down to 60/5.
The Super Kings then sent in Dube, who replaced seamer Matheesha Pathirana.
Dube played second fiddle in his partnership with Brevis, who powered CSK past 120. The former attacked post Brevis's dismissal and played his part in CSK's win.
Vaibhav Arora dismissed Dube for a 40-ball 45 (2 fours and 3 sixes).
Rana
Rana takes two wickets
Seamer Harshit Rana came in as KKR's Impact Player in the second innings. He replaced batter Manish Pandey.
Rana gave KKR a crucial breakthrough in the form of debutant Urvil Patel, who ran riot with his 11-ball 31.
The KKR pacer later dismissed Ravichandran Ashwin, who was promoted to Number four by CSK.
Rana conceded 43 runs from his four overs.