What's the story

The runners-up of the Indian Premier League 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad, have had a disappointing season in IPL 2025.

Despite a strong start with an impressive win, the team has seen a significant decline.

Key players such as Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have not performed as expected, and the bowling department, particularly spin, has struggled to make an impact.

Having won just three of their 11 games, SRH are already out of the playoff race.

Here we decode their downfall.