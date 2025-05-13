What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the resumption of IPL 2025.

The league will resume on May 17 across six venues, starting with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders. The final is scheduled for June 3.

The decision comes after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire, leading to the previous suspension of the season on May 8.

Meanwhile, here we look at how the international games could impact the remaining IPL season.