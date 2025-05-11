What's the story

Indian women's cricket team opener, Smriti Mandhana, produced a stellar performance in the final of the 2025 Tri-Nation WODI Series against Sri Lanka.

She scored an impressive 116 runs against the home side, marking her 11th WODI century, at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

This remarkable innings not only took India to a commanding total but also saw Mandhana break several significant records in women's cricket.

She now has the most sixes for India in WODIs.