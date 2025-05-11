Smriti Mandhana becomes Indian woman with most ODI sixes: Stats
What's the story
Indian women's cricket team opener, Smriti Mandhana, produced a stellar performance in the final of the 2025 Tri-Nation WODI Series against Sri Lanka.
She scored an impressive 116 runs against the home side, marking her 11th WODI century, at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
This remarkable innings not only took India to a commanding total but also saw Mandhana break several significant records in women's cricket.
She now has the most sixes for India in WODIs.
Record
Mandhana breaks six-hitting record
Mandhana's 116 off 101 balls was laced with 15 fours and 2 sixes. She, therefore, became India's leading six-hitter in WODIs.
The former broke her captain Harmanpreet Kaur's previous record of 53 sixes.
In 102 WODIs, Mandhana now has 54 sixes and 540 fours. She is only behind Deandra Dottin (91), Sophie Devine (70), Lizelle Lee (70), Chloe Tryon (70), and Chamari Athapaththu (60) in terms of WODI sixes.
Milestone
Mandhana joins elite list of century-makers
This was Mandhana's 11th WODI ton, as she is now only behind Australia's Meg Lanning (15) and New Zealand's Suzie Bates (13) in terms of hundreds in the format.
Playing her 102nd ODI, Mandhana has raced to 4,473 runs at an average of 46.59 (50s: 31).
This was her maiden hundred against SL. She has now completed 614 runs against them at 43.85 (50s: 5).
Mandhana finished the tri-series with 264 runs at 52.8.
Match impact
Mandhana's knock leads India to 342/7
In the final against Sri Lanka, India opted to bat first, and Mandhana was instrumental in giving them a solid start.
She stitched a crucial 120-run partnership with Harleen Deol for the second wicket after Prateek Rawal's dismissal.
Mandhana eventually fell to Dewmi Vihanga in the 33rd over.
By the end of their innings, India had posted a mammoth total of 342/7 in 50 overs, putting Sri Lanka under tremendous pressure in their chase.