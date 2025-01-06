What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced that Smriti Mandhana will lead the Indian team in the upcoming three-match WODI series against Ireland at home.

This comes as regular skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and bowler Renuka Singh Thakur are set to be rested for this series.

The first match is scheduled to take place on January 10 in Rajkot.