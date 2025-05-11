What's the story

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the immediate suspension of three domestic tournaments - the President's Trophy Grade II tournament, the Regional Intra-District Challenge Cup, and the Inter-District U19 One-Day tournament.

The decision was taken in light of "prevailing security condition in the country," a PCB statement said.

The board assured these tournaments would resume from their current stage later on, with a revised schedule closer to this resumption.