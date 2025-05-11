PCB postpones domestic tournaments with security concerns: Details here
What's the story
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the immediate suspension of three domestic tournaments - the President's Trophy Grade II tournament, the Regional Intra-District Challenge Cup, and the Inter-District U19 One-Day tournament.
The decision was taken in light of "prevailing security condition in the country," a PCB statement said.
The board assured these tournaments would resume from their current stage later on, with a revised schedule closer to this resumption.
PSL suspension
PSL 2025 postponed indefinitely amid border tensions
The announcement comes a day after the PCB indefinitely postponed PSL 2025, with eight matches to go.
The board cited "worsening of the situation" at the Pakistan-India border as the reason behind the decision.
The move came on the advice of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Initially, remaining PSL matches were to be held in UAE but that plan changed quickly.
Teams disbanded and overseas players returned home.
Future plans
Uncertainty surrounds resumption of PSL and Bangladesh's tour
The future of PSL also remains uncertain as no updates have been provided on its resumption. This postponement coincided with the temporary suspension of IPL 2025.
However, plans to restart IPL were initiated after a ceasefire between the two nations was announced.
Meanwhile, the fate of Bangladesh's scheduled tour to Pakistan for five T20Is also remains unclear at this time due to the prevailing political situation in the region.