IPL 2025 suspended amid cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been suspended amid cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.
The decision was taken on Friday as tensions between the two nations escalated.
The Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match on Thursday was suspended due to air raid warnings in nearby cities.
However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) initially blamed a technical glitch for the cancelation.
Evacuation details
Players evacuated amidst escalating tensions
During the aforementioned suspended match, PBKS and DC players were seen boarding busses with their cricket gear still on.
"We were told about attacks in nearby Pathankot. We were asked to go back to the hotel immediately," a player told The Indian Express.
BCCI reportedly made arrangements for a special train to evacuate players from Dharamsala, after Thursday's match.
Notably, as per the official statement, the match was called off due to a power outrage.
Unfinished season
Remaining matches and playoffs affected
The IPL 2025 season, which has witnessed 58 games so far (including the abandoned match in Dharamsala), is now disrupted.
There are still 12 group stage matches left to be played in Lucknow (2), Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (3), Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru (2), Mumbai, and Jaipur.
The playoffs were to be held in Hyderabad and Kolkata but will now be affected by this suspension due to the ongoing border tensions.
Points table
Three teams with 16 points each
As of now, Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings dominate the points table with 16 points each.
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians trail them with 14 points each. Lucknow Super Giants, who own 10 points, are the only team who can touch the 16-point mark.
While Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have been officially eliminated, Kolkata Knight Riders are all but out as they can attain 15 points at maximum.
PCB
PCB shifts PSL to UAE
In another news, the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 season has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
On Thursday, the game between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, which was due to take place at the Rawalpindi Stadium, was rescheduled following an emergency meeting after a drone fell within the stadium complex.
The decision was taken thereafter.