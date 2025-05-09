IPL 2025: Stunning numbers of PBKS openers Prabhsimran & Priyansh
What's the story
Punjab Kings openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya made their bat talk in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.
The duo tormented the DC bowlers with a 122-run opening stand.
The game, however, had to be called off due to a power outage right after Priyansh's dismissal.
Here we decode the sensational stats of the two uncapped PBKS stars in IPL 2025.
Stats
Both batters own 400-plus runs
While Priyansh was dismissed after scoring 70 runs off 34 balls in the aforementioned game, Prabhsimran hammered an unbeaten 50 off 28 balls.
With this knock, Priyansh has raced to 417 runs in his maiden IPL season, at an astronomical strike rate of 194.85 (100: 1, 50s: 2).
Prabhsimran has made 487 runs this year as his strike rate is also sensational (170.87). The tally includes five fifties.
It must be noted both Prabhsimran and Priyansh are uncapped batters.
Feat
Priyansh and Prabhsimran recorded these feats
In a game against Chennai Super Kings earlier in the season, Priyansh became the eighth uncapped player in IPL history to score a century.
The southpaw, who completed his ton off 39 balls, smoked the second-fastest hundred for PBKS.
Overall, he hammered the joint-fourth fastest hundred in the league.
Meanwhile, the aforementioned game against DC saw Prabhsimran became the first PBKS batter with four back-to-back 50-plus scores in a season.
Powerplay
Second best run rate in powerplay
Priyansh and Prabhsimran's heroics at the top mean PBKS currently have the second-best run rate (10.47) in the powerplay phase this season, as per ESPNcricinfo.
They are only behind Rajasthan Royals (10.68) in this regard. No other team owns a 10-plus run rate in the first six overs.
Notably, Priyansh's tally of 294 powerplay runs is the most for any batter this season (SR: 188.46).
With 285 runs at a strike rate of 164.73, Prabhsimran is third on this list.
Partnership
Second-most runs in partnership
Prabhsimran and Priyansh have added 528 runs at a pair this season at 44. This includes two century stands and a half-century stand.
Only Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill own more partnership runs this year (634 at 57.63).
The PBKS duo own the best run rate (10.7) among the six pairs with 350-plus runs this season.
Feat loading
Can Prabhsimran & Priyansh join this list?
Prabhsimran and Priyansh are in line to become the third PBKS pair to complete 600 runs in the season.
They would join KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. The duo added 671 runs in the 2020 edition before compiling 602 runs the following year in 2021.
Meanwhile, no other PBKS pair has added over 400 runs in a season with a 10-plus run rate.