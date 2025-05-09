What's the story

Punjab Kings openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya made their bat talk in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.

The duo tormented the DC bowlers with a 122-run opening stand.

The game, however, had to be called off due to a power outage right after Priyansh's dismissal.

Here we decode the sensational stats of the two uncapped PBKS stars in IPL 2025.