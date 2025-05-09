These PBKS pairs own 100-plus partnerships vs DC
What's the story
Though the IPL 2025 game between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals got abandoned on Thursday, Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya made a mark with a century partnership at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium.
The match was stopped after the floodlights were switched off at the venue amid rising border tensions.
At the time the match was halted, PBKS were at 122/1 after 10.1 overs. Both PBKS openers scored half-centuries.
Here we decode the 100-plus stands by a PBKS pair against DC.
#1
122 by Prabhsimran & Priyansh, 2025
Winning the toss in the aforementioned Dharamsala game, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer had elected to bat.
Openers Prabhsimran and Priyansh came out all guns blazing, adding a 122-run partnership in just 10.1 overs.
The match was stopped right after Priyansh was dismissed after scoring 70 runs off 34 balls.
Prabhsimran hammered an unbeaten 50 off 28 balls, his fourth successive fifty of the season.
#2
122 by Mayank & Rahul, 2021
Albeit in a losing cause, PBKS openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul added 122 runs for the first wicket in the 2021 IPL game against DC at the Wankhede Stadium.
Both batsmen smashed respective fifties to give Punjab a solid platform. While skipper Rahul hit a 51-ball 61, Mayank dominated the partnership with a 36-ball 69.
Though they helped PBKS post a solid score (195/4), the Capitals chased down the total.
#3
102 by Valthaty & Marsh, 2011
It was the 2011 IPL game in Dharamsala that saw PBKS finish at 170/6 against DC.
Opener Adam Gilchrist was dismissed for a run-a-ball 9 as Paul Valthaty joined Shaun Marsh in the middle.
The duo frustrated the DC bowlers with a 102-run stand for the second wicket.
Marsh was the first one to be dismissed as he made 46 off 28 balls. Valthaty faced 50 balls for his 62.
Chasing 171, DC were restricted to 141/8.