What's the story

IPL chairman, Arun Dhumal, has stated that the ongoing IPL 2025 season is 'on as of now,' amid increasing border tensions between India and Pakistan.

As per him, the situation is being closely monitored and the IPL officials are awaiting instructions from the government.

His statement came after a recent match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was called off due to a significant technical failure after 10.1 overs.