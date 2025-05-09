Arun Dhumal reflects on IPL 2025's fate amid India-Pakistan tensions
What's the story
IPL chairman, Arun Dhumal, has stated that the ongoing IPL 2025 season is 'on as of now,' amid increasing border tensions between India and Pakistan.
As per him, the situation is being closely monitored and the IPL officials are awaiting instructions from the government.
His statement came after a recent match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was called off due to a significant technical failure after 10.1 overs.
Match schedule
Upcoming matches to continue as scheduled
The next match in the IPL 2025 season is scheduled for Friday, between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Dhumal assured that despite the prevailing situation, 'it is on as of now.'
"We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven't received any directive from the government. Obviously, the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind," Dhumal told PTI .
Logistics update
Players to be transported to Delhi
After the cancelation in Dharamsala, players of both teams and their support staff will be transported to Delhi on a special train from Pathankot.
The city is about 85km from Dharamsala.
The teams will travel to Pathankot by road as Dharamsala's only airport, and those in neighboring Kangra and Chandigarh, remain shut due to India's precautionary measures amid the border tensions.
PSL
PCB shifts PSL to UAE
In another news, the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 season has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
On Thursday, the game between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, which was due to take place at the Rawalpindi Stadium, was rescheduled following an emergency meeting after a drone fell within the stadium complex.
The decision was taken thereafter.