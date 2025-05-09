DC's IPL 2025 playoff qualification chances take a hit: Scenarios
What's the story
The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was called off after a power outage at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.
The rain-affected game was called off after just 10.1 overs with PBKS leading at 122/1.
This interruption has heavily affected DC's positions in the points table and their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.
Here we decode the qualification scenarios.
PBKS
PBKS's straightforward path to playoffs
Despite the abandoned match, PBKS have a clear route to the playoffs.
They currently sit third on the points table with 16 points and need to win at least one game to officially secure a playoff berth.
Victories in both games could potentially guarantee PBKS a top-two finish.
However, they face stiff competition from the current top-two ranked teams Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who also have three matches left each.
DC
DC's challenging road to playoffs
DC's road to playoffs is trickier. They must win both their games to go through without depending upon other teams.
They are currently fifth on the table with 14 points and an NRR of +0.362.
One win could keep them at 16 points, making them highly dependent on other matches for a shot at playoff qualification.
Their final league match against Mumbai Indians could be a virtual knock-out game.
KKR
KKR's hopes all but over
The abandoned match between PBKS and DC has also ended Kolkata Knight Riders's (KKR) hopes.
They are currently sixth on the table with 11 points from 12 games.
While the top three teams have already attained 16 points each, KKR can reach 15 at maximum.
As DC and MI own 14 points each and are bound to play their respective last match against each other, one of them will surely reach 16 points if the match is not abandoned.
MI
MI's situation similar to DC
The fourth-placed Mumbai Indians (MI) revived their campaign with six wins on the trot. Their NRR of 1.156 is the best among all teams.
Like DC, they also own 14 points from 12 games. Victories in their remaining two games will hand them a playoff ticket.
However, they will need other results to go in their favor to qualify with 16.
As mentioned, the MI-DC clash on May 15 could be a virtual qualifier.
GT
GT in a comfortable position
Table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) also boast of an excellent NRR (+0.793), having attained 16 points from 11 matches.
They must win at least one of their remaining three game to officially qualify for the playoffs.
From here on, they would be eyeing a top-two finish.
RCB
RCB have a foot in playoffs
RCB, who are second on the table with 16 points, need a solitary win out of their remaining three fixtures to confirm a place in the playoffs.
If they win all three, they will definitely finish in the top two.
Even if they lose all remaining games, they could still qualify depending on other results.
Historically, no team with 16 points has finished outside the top four.
LSG
What about LSG?
Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, have a slim chance of qualification as they sit at the seventh spot with just 10 points from 11 games.
They need to win all remaining games by big margins and hope for favorable results in other matches.
Rishabh Pant's team has won just one of their last five fixtures. Moreover, their NRR (-0.469) is the worst among the seven teams remaining in the playoff race.