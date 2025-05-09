What's the story

The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was called off after a power outage at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

The rain-affected game was called off after just 10.1 overs with PBKS leading at 122/1.

This interruption has heavily affected DC's positions in the points table and their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Here we decode the qualification scenarios.