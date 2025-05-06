What's the story

Gujarat Titans opening batsman Sai Sudharsan has been a prolific run-getter in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

His consistency at the top is indeed mind-boggling as he recently became the fastest batter to complete 1,500 IPL runs.

The 23-year-old accomplished the incredible feat in just 35 innings, bettering previous record holder Shaun Marsh, who took 36 innings.

Here we decode Sudharsan's mind-boggling consistency in IPL.