IPL: Listing the youngest overseas half-centurions
What's the story
Royal Challengers' young overseas batter Jacob Bethell made IPL history with his fifty against Chennai Super Kings in Match 51 of IPL 2025.
Meanwhile, RCB clinched a narrow two-run win to go atop the points table.
With his 33-ball 55, Bethell became the third-youngest overseas player to register a 50-plus score in the IPL.
Here's a look at the youngest overseas half-centurions in IPL.
#1
Sam Curran (20y, 334d vs KKR) in 2019
Current CSK all-rounder Sam Curran became the youngest overseas player to score an IPL half-century with his 55* off 24 balls against KKR (2019).
Aged 20 years and 334 days, Curran smashed seven fours and two sixes as PBKS posted 183/6.
However, his knock was overshadowed by Shubman Gill's 65*, as KKR won by seven wickets.
#2
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (21y, 129d vs RCB) in 2023
Young Afghan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed his maiden IPL fifty against RCB (2023 season).
His 55 off 44 balls made him the second-youngest overseas IPL half-centurion at 21 years and 129 days.
The knock, laced with six fours and three sixes, powered KKR to 204/7 before they bowled out RCB for 123 runs.
#3
Jacob Bethell (21 years, 192 days vs CSK) in 2025
As mentioned, Bethell is now the third-youngest overseas IPL half-centurion.
Aged 21 years and 192 days, the English batter smashed 55 off 33 balls, laced with eight fours and two sixes, showcasing a range of elegant cricketing strokes.
He also shared a 97-run opening stand with Virat Kohli as RCB prevailed in the high-scoring thriller.