What's the story

Royal Challengers' young overseas batter Jacob Bethell made IPL history with his fifty against Chennai Super Kings in Match 51 of IPL 2025.

Meanwhile, RCB clinched a narrow two-run win to go atop the points table.

With his 33-ball 55, Bethell became the third-youngest overseas player to register a 50-plus score in the IPL.

Here's a look at the youngest overseas half-centurions in IPL.