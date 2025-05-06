IPL 2025 playoffs: Seven teams vie for top 4 spots
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 nears its climax, seven teams remain in the race for a playoff spot.
With only 15 matches left in the league stage, no team has booked a berth in the top four yet.
Here's what each of these seven teams needs to do to qualify.
Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday became the third team to be eliminated from the playoff race after Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.
Let's decode the qualification scenarios.
RCB
RCB have a foot in playoffs
RCB, who sit atop the points table with 16 points, need a solitary win out of their remaining three fixtures to confirm a place in the playoffs.
They will face LSG (Away), SRH (Home), and KKR (Home).
If they win all three, they will defintely finish in the top two.
Even if they lose all remaining games, they could still qualify depending on other results.
Historically, no team with 16 points has finished outside the top four.
PBKS
Punjab Kings are also well-placed
Sitting comfortably with 15 points from 11 matches, Punjab Kings are well-placed to qualify for the playoffs.
They need to win at least two out of their remaining three fixtures against DC (Home), MI (Home), and RR (Away) to seal a playoff berth.
A single victory could also do if paired with a favorable net run rate. Losing all three could jeopardize their chances as this season's cutoff may be around 16 points.
MI
MI are sitting pretty
Currently, the in-form team of the tournament, the Mumbai Indians (MI) have won six on the trot. Their NRR of 1.274 is the best among all teams.
A couple of wins from their remaining three matches will seal them a spot in the playoffs, while 20 points will almost guarantee a top-two finish, considering their brilliant NRR.
However, they will need other results to go in their favor to qualify with 16.
GT
GT in a comfortable position
The Gujarat Titans (GT) also boast of an excellent NRR (+0.867), having attained 14 points from 10 matches.
They must win at least two of their remaining four fixtures against MI (Away), DC (Away), LSG (Home), and CSK (Home) to officially qualify for the playoffs.
However, if they lose all their four remaining games and remain on 14 points, they will be out.
DC
DC can't put a foot wrong
The Delhi Capitals (DC) have a tricky road ahead, needing to win all three remaining matches to qualify for the playoffs without relying on other results. .
However, that would require a massive turnaround in form as they have only won one of their last five matches.
They are currently placed fifth on the table with 13 points from 11 matches.
Their remaining games are against PBKS (Away), GT (Home), and MI (Away).
KKR and LSG
Are KKR & LSG still in hunt?
With 11 points from 11 matches, Kolkata Knight Riders are still in the race for playoffs.
As they can only get to a maximum of 17 points, the defending champions would need other results to go their way.
Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, have a slim chance of qualification as they sit at seventh spot with just 10 points from 11 games.
They need to win all remaining games by big margins and hope for favorable results in other matches.