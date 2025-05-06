What's the story

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 nears its climax, seven teams remain in the race for a playoff spot.

With only 15 matches left in the league stage, no team has booked a berth in the top four yet.

Here's what each of these seven teams needs to do to qualify.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday became the third team to be eliminated from the playoff race after Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

Let's decode the qualification scenarios.