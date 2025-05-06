Pat Cummins traps Faf du Plessis for fourth time (T20s)
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins put on a stellar show against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 55 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Cummins made his mark by dismissing three batters in the powerplay.
One of his three victims in the washed-out game was Faf du Plessis.
Here we decode how Cummins has fared versus du Plessis in the 20-over format.
Early impact
Cummins's early strike sets the tone
Cummins opened the bowling for SRH and struck immediately, trapping Karun Nair in the very first ball of the game.
This early dismissal set the tone for DC's innings as Cummins continued his onslaught in the third over by dismissing du Plessis with another brilliant delivery.
It was a short-of-a-length delivery angling into the batter. Du Plessis tried heaving it across the line again but could only manage a faint nick through to the keeper Ishan Kishan.
Rivalry
Four dismissals vs du Plessis
As per ESPNcricinfo, this was the fourth instance of Cummins trapping du Plessis across 11 T20 meetings.
The batter has garnered 149 runs in this battle at a tremendous strike rate of 183.95.
Two of these dismissals have come across eight IPL innings.
Meanwhile, South African stars Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada are the only bowlers to trap du Plessis more often in the 20-over format (5 times each).
Spell
Cummins scripts history
Though the aforementioned SRH-DC game got washed out, Cummins scripted history with his sensational opening spell.
As per Cricbuzz, the Australian speedster became the first-ever captain with three wickets in the powerplay of an IPL innings.
He surpassed Axar Patel, Zaheer Khan, and Shaun Pollock, each of whom owns two wickets in this regard.
While Cummins finished his four-over spell with 3/19, du Plessis could only manage three runs off eight balls.