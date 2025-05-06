What's the story

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins put on a stellar show against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 55 of IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Cummins made his mark by dismissing three batters in the powerplay.

One of his three victims in the washed-out game was Faf du Plessis.

Here we decode how Cummins has fared versus du Plessis in the 20-over format.