Who has been IPL's best finisher since 2024?
What's the story
Tristan Stubbs has been a top finisher in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2024.
The South African cricketer, who represents Delhi Capitals, has been brilliant in the power-hitting department, especially in the final five overs.
In fact, he owns the most runs in death overs (16-20) in the IPL since 2024.
Here we look at the batters with 300-plus in death overs since the start of the preceding IPL season.
#1
Tristan Stubbs - 382 runs
Since IPL 2024 began, Stubbs has scored the most runs in the death overs.
He has amassed a mind-boggling 382 runs in the last five overs at an insane strike rate of 240.25, as per ESPNcricinfo.
The Proteas dasher has been dismissed just thrice across 14 innings in this phase as his tally includes 35 fours and 24 sixes.
These numbers cement his status as one of the best finishers in cricket today.
#2
Tim David - 340 runs
Tim David, who is currently associated with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, follows Stubbs on this list with 340 runs.
Having batted 17 times in death overs since IPL 2024, David has scored these runs at a fine strike rate of 188.89.
The tally includes 24 fours besides 25 maximums. The Australian, however, has been dismissed nine times in this phase.
#3
MS Dhoni - 309 runs
The only other batter with 300-plus runs in this regard is MS Dhoni, who last played an international game in 2019.
The Chennai Super Kings star has 309 runs across 22 innings at a mind-boggling strike rate of 188.41.
His tally includes 24 fours and 23 sixes as he has been dismissed 11 times in this phase since last year.