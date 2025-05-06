What's the story

Tristan Stubbs has been a top finisher in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2024.

The South African cricketer, who represents Delhi Capitals, has been brilliant in the power-hitting department, especially in the final five overs.

In fact, he owns the most runs in death overs (16-20) in the IPL since 2024.

Here we look at the batters with 300-plus in death overs since the start of the preceding IPL season.