Which team owns highest IPL total after THIS collpase?
What's the story
In a remarkable display of resilience, Delhi Capitals (DC) posted a total of 133/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 55 of the 2025 Indian Premier League.
The match was played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Despite an early setback and being reduced to just 29/5 in the first 10 overs, DC managed to secure a challenging total.
Here we look at the highest IPL teams when teams lost five or more wickets inside 30 runs.
#3
133/7 - DC vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2025
DC's 133/7 in the aforementioned SRH game stands third on this list. Pat Cummins took three wickets in the powerplay to trigger a collapse. This reduced the Capitals to 29/5.
Impact-player Ashutosh Sharma yet again played a rescuing knock, having slammed 41 off 26 balls.
He added 66 runs with Tristan Stubbs for the seventh wicket. The latter returned unbeaten on 41 off 36 balls.
Meanwhile, this game eventually got washed out due to rain.
#2
144/9 - SRH vs RR, Jaipur, 2013
Rajasthan Royals bowlers made the new ball talk as SRH were reduced to 29/6 in the 2013 IPL game in Jaipur.
Daren Sammy then stood up for the Sunrisers Hyderabad with a brilliant 60 off 41 balls.
He was well supported by tail-enders Amit Mishra (21), Ashish Reddy (14), and Dale Steyn (18*) as SRH finished at 144/9.
James Faulkner claimed a fifer for RR. The Royals, meanwhile, comfortably chased down the total.
#1
159/6 - RCB vs GL, Bengaluru, 2016
The record for highest such total is held by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) who scored 159/6 against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in the 2016 IPL Qualifier 1 after being reduced to 29/5.
RCB were rescued by AB de Villiers, who paced his knock to perfection that day.
The dasher brilliantly operated with the lower-order batters and smoked an unbeaten 47-ball 79.
Thanks to his brilliance, RCB accomplished the 159-run target. For GT, Dhawal Kulkarni took four wickets.