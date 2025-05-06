What's the story

In a remarkable display of resilience, Delhi Capitals (DC) posted a total of 133/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 55 of the 2025 Indian Premier League.

The match was played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Despite an early setback and being reduced to just 29/5 in the first 10 overs, DC managed to secure a challenging total.

Here we look at the highest IPL teams when teams lost five or more wickets inside 30 runs.