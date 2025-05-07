What's the story

In the fifth match of the 2025 Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series, India scored 337/9 against South Africa, driven by Jemimah Rodrigues' (123) brilliant century and fifties from Smriti Mandhana (51) and Deepti Sharma (93).

Notably, Rodrigues became the fourth Indian woman to score an ODI ton against SA.

Here's a look at Indian batters who have achieved this milestone in ODIs against SA.