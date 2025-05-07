Women's ODIs: Presenting Indian batters with centuries against South Africa
In the fifth match of the 2025 Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series, India scored 337/9 against South Africa, driven by Jemimah Rodrigues' (123) brilliant century and fifties from Smriti Mandhana (51) and Deepti Sharma (93).
Notably, Rodrigues became the fourth Indian woman to score an ODI ton against SA.
Here's a look at Indian batters who have achieved this milestone in ODIs against SA.
#1
135 - Smriti Mandhana, Kimberley (2018)
Mandhana became the first-ever Indian woman to score an ODI century against SA.
She achieved this feat in the second ODI of India's 2018 tour of SA, smashing 135 off 129 balls.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana anchored the innings after two early wickets, hitting 14 fours and a six as India posted 302/3.
In reply, Poonam Yadav's 4/24 helped fold SA out for 124.
#2
104* - Punam Raut, Lucknow (2021)
In the fourth ODI of South Africa's 2021 India tour, Punam Raut struck 104* off 123 balls (10 fours), becoming the second Indian woman with an ODI century against SA.
Her knock, along with Harmanpreet Kaur's fifty, powered India to 266/4.
However, South Africa chased it down with ease, thanks to Mignon du Preez's 61* and three other fifties, winning by seven wickets.
#3
136 - Smriti Mandhana, Bengaluru (2024)
Explosive opener Mandhana features again for her stunning 136 off 120 balls in the 2024 South Africa tour of India.
After India slipped to 100/2 in the second ODI, she built a 171-run stand with Harmanpreet, guiding India to 325/3.
In a thrilling chase featuring two centuries from South Africa, India held their nerve, restricting the visitors to 321/6, sealing a narrow four-run victory.
#4
103* - Harmanpreet Kaur, Bengaluru (2024)
Current India skipper Harmanpreet takes fourth on the list with her unbeaten 103 off 88 balls in the second ODI of SA's 2024 tour.
Her fiery knock, including nine fours and three sixes, came during a 171-run stand with Mandhana as India posted 325/3.
Meanwhile, despite two centuries from South Africa, India held on to win by four runs, restricting the visitors to 321/6.
#5
123- Jemimah Rodrigues , Colombo (RPS) (2025)
As mentioned, Rodrigues became the fourth Indian to score an ODI century against SA, hammering 123 off 101 balls, including 15 fours and one six.
Batting first, India were in early trouble at 50/3 (seventh over).
Rodrigues steadied the innings with an 88-run stand alongside Mandhana (51), followed by a 122-run partnership with Deepti (93), guiding India to a commanding total of 337/9.