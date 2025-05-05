This Australian dasher has been a 20th-over beast in IPL
What's the story
Marcus Stoinis is counted among the most destructive batters going around in T20 cricket.
His finishing skills have made him an integral player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years.
Famous for scoring runs at an unbelievable rate, Stoinis showcased his power hitting for Punjab Kings in the game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday.
In a mere five deliveries, the Australian swashbuckler scored 15 runs. Here we decode his heroics in the 20th over (IPL).
Statistics
300-plus strike rate in 20th over
Stoinis's IPL's final over performances are nothing short of phenomenal.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has faced 73 deliveries in this critical phase and scored a whopping 220 runs.
His strike rate in these high-pressure situations is a mind-boggling 301.36, the highest among 49 batsmen who have faced 50+ balls in the last over.
Rohit Sharma (282.41) and AB de Villiers (255.68) are the only other batters with 250-plus strike rates in this regard.
Boundary statistics
Stoinis's boundary-hitting prowess in IPL
In the high-stakes final overs of matches, Stoinis has always proven his boundary-hitting prowess.
Out of the 73 deliveries he faced in the last over, he managed to send 38 balls over the boundary line.
His phenomenal count includes 18 fours and 20 sixes.
Although he has lost his wicket seven times trying to score quickly in these innings, he still has an impressive strike rate of over 300.
Season review
Stoinis's performance in IPL 2025
Despite his phenomenal records, Stoinis's IPL 2025 season has been underwhelming.
The Australian all-rounder, who was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹11 crore, has had a poor season thus far.
In eight matches, he has only scored 82 runs at an average of 20.50 and a strike rate of 167.35.
His best performance this season has been an unbeaten 34*.
Career
2,000 IPL runs loading for PBKS
Besides PBKS, Stoinis has represented Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals in the cash-rich league.
As of now, Stoinis has tallied 1,948 runs from 104 matches at a strike rate of 142.92. His tally includes 10 fifty-plus scores, including a hundred.
With his medium-pace bowling, Stoinis has also taken 43 wickets at 32.88.