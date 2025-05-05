What's the story

Marcus Stoinis is counted among the most destructive batters going around in T20 cricket.

His finishing skills have made him an integral player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years.

Famous for scoring runs at an unbelievable rate, Stoinis showcased his power hitting for Punjab Kings in the game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday.

In a mere five deliveries, the Australian swashbuckler scored 15 runs. Here we decode his heroics in the 20th over (IPL).