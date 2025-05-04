Batters with 50-plus sixes against a team in IPL
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has achieved a major milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by hitting his 50th six against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
He achieved the feat during Match 52 of the ongoing IPL 2025 season in Bengaluru.
However, despite his personal milestone, CSK lost to RCB by two runs, having failed to chase down 214.
Here we look at the list of batters with 50-plus sixes against a team in the IPL.
#1
Chris Gayle - 61 sixes vs PBKS
Chris Gayle's tally of 61 IPL sixes against Punjab Kings, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, is the most for any batter against a particular franchise.
The West Indies talisman played 16 matches against the team and returned with 797 runs at a brilliant average of 53.13, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He made these runs at a stunning strike rate of 174.78. The tally includes six fifties besides a couple of tons.
Gayle also smashed 63 fours against the team.
#2
Chris Gayle - 54 sixes vs KKR
Gayle also holds the second place on this list, having smashed 54 maximums against Kolkata Knight Riders.
The dasher scored 700 runs across 19 innings against the three-time champions in the IPL at 43.75.
His strike rate in this regard is also sensational (151.84).
Gayle owns five fifties and a ton against the Knight Riders. His tally also includes 55 fours.
#3
Rohit Sharma - 50 sixes vs DC
Mumbai Indians superstar Rohit Sharma has cleared the fence exactly 50 times against Delhi Capitals.
The former smashed 1,052 runs from 36 IPL games at an average of 31.87 against the Capitals.
His tally includes six half-centuries as his strike rate reads 132.82.
Rohit has smashed 88 fours against DC besides 50 maximums.
#4
MS Dhoni - 50 sixes vs RCB
As mentioned, Dhoni has now raced to 50 IPL sixes against RCB. Notably, Dhoni surpassed 900 runs versus the team in the IPL.
He now owns 906 runs across 38 games against them at 39.39.
His strike rate is an impressive 143.12 as the tally included four half-centuries.
Dhoni has also smashed 57 fours against CSK.