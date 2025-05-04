What's the story

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has achieved a major milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by hitting his 50th six against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

He achieved the feat during Match 52 of the ongoing IPL 2025 season in Bengaluru.

However, despite his personal milestone, CSK lost to RCB by two runs, having failed to chase down 214.

Here we look at the list of batters with 50-plus sixes against a team in the IPL.