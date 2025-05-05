IPL 2025: RCB almost through to playoffs, SRH staring elimination
What's the story
With the league stage of IPL 2025 nearing its end, the race for playoff spots gets hotter.
As of now, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are sitting at the top with 16 points, and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are in a strong position with 15 points.
Eight teams are still in the race for a place in the playoffs with Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings being officially eliminated.
Here we decode the qualification scenarios.
RCB's journey
RCB have a foot in playoffs
RCB, who sit atop the points table with 16 points, need a solitary win out of their remaining three fixtures to confirm a place in the playoffs.
They will face LSG (Away), SRH (Home), and KKR (Home). If they win all three, they will defintely finish in the top two.
Even if they lose all remaining games, they could still qualify depending on other results.
Historically, no team with 16 points has finished outside the top four.
PBKS's situation
Punjab Kings are also well-placed
With 15 points from 11 matches, Punjab Kings are well-placed to qualify for the playoffs.
They must win at least two of their remaining three fixtures against DC (Home), MI (Home), and RR (Away) to confirm a qualification.
One win could also do the trick if paired with a good NRR.
But losing all three could risk their chances as 16 points could be the cut-off this season.
MI's path
MI are sitting pretty
Having attained 14 points from 11 matches, Mumbai Indians are sitting pretty for a top-four finish.
They need to win at least two of their remaining three games against GT (Home), PBKS (Away), and DC (Home) to seal their playoff berth.
As their NRR is also the best among all teams (+1.274), a solitary win might also be enough for them to go through.
GT's prospects
GT in a comfortable position
With 14 points from 10 matches, Gujarat Titans are in a comfortable position for qualification.
They must win at least two of their remaining four fixtures against MI (Away), DC (Away), LSG (Home), and CSK (Home) to officially qualify for the playoffs.
One win may not suffice as the cut-off this season could be around 16 points.
Their NRR (+0.867) is second-best after MI's, boosting their playoff hopes.
DC's chances
DC on the right track
Delhi Capitals, placed fifth on the table with 12 points from 10 matches, remain in the race for qualification.
They must three of their remaining four fixtures against SRH (Away), PBKS (Away), GT (Home), and MI (Away) to qualify for the playoffs without relying on other results.
Two or more losses could put their chances at risk.
KKR and LSG's situation
KKR, LSG can't put a foot wrong
With 11 points from 11 matches, Kolkata Knight Riders are still in the race for playoffs.
As they can only get to a maximum of 17 points, the defending champions would need other results to go their way.
Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, have a slim chance of qualification as they sit at seventh spot with just 10 points from 11 games.
They need to win all remaining games by big margins and hope for favorable results in other matches.
SRH's prospects
SRH staring at elimination
With only six points from 10 matches, Sunrisers Hyderabad are on the verge of elimination.
Even if they win all four remaining games, they can only reach a maximum of 14 points which might not be enough for qualification this season.
Their NRR (-1.192) is the worst among all teams.
They still have a slim mathematical chance to qualify if other team results go their way but could be eliminated if they lose against Delhi Capitals on Monday.