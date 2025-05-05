What's the story

With the league stage of IPL 2025 nearing its end, the race for playoff spots gets hotter.

As of now, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are sitting at the top with 16 points, and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are in a strong position with 15 points.

Eight teams are still in the race for a place in the playoffs with Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings being officially eliminated.

Here we decode the qualification scenarios.