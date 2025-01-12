What's the story

India Women registered a comprehensive win against Ireland in the second ODI of the three-match series.

The home side posted a daunting 370/5 total, courtesy Jemimah Rodrigues's maiden century (102 off 91 balls) and half-centuries from captain Smriti Mandhana (73), debutant Pratika Rawal (67) and Harleen Deol (89).

Ireland were restricted to 254/7 in their allotted overs, handing India a commanding 116-run win.

