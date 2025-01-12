India Women seal ODI series against Ireland: Decoding the stats
What's the story
India Women registered a comprehensive win against Ireland in the second ODI of the three-match series.
The home side posted a daunting 370/5 total, courtesy Jemimah Rodrigues's maiden century (102 off 91 balls) and half-centuries from captain Smriti Mandhana (73), debutant Pratika Rawal (67) and Harleen Deol (89).
Ireland were restricted to 254/7 in their allotted overs, handing India a commanding 116-run win.
Here's more.
Opening partnership
Mandhana and Rodrigues lay foundation for India's victory
Mandhana set the tone for India's innings with an aggressive knock of 73 off just 54 balls.
Her partnership with Rawal added 156 runs in 19 overs, providing a solid platform for the hosts.
Rodrigues then took center stage, scoring her first ODI century to guide India toward a competitive total.
Her partnership with Deol yielded another significant stand of 183 runs in 28 overs, further bolstering India's score.
Player's perspective
Rodrigues reflects on her maiden ODI century
Rodrigues was relieved and happy after getting to her maiden century.
She told Star Sports, "It has been a long wait to get this hundred. Glad that the team gave me a role at No. 4 and I could deliver."
She added staying at the crease till the end of the innings was important, "Getting runs is not a problem, I am good at that, but being till the end was important and glad I could do that."
Match summary
Ireland's response and India's bowling prowess
Ireland's batting line-up faltered against India's total, with only Christina Coulter Reilly scoring a significant 80. The rest of the team couldn't contribute much, falling well short of the target.
Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking three wickets for just 37 runs.
Seamer Titas Sadhu also contributed with her economical figures of one for 48 in her quota of 10 overs.
Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana smashes her 30th fifty in Women's ODIs
Mandhana, who scored 41 in the 1st encounter, has raced to 4,074 runs with this knock of 73. She averages 45.26.
This was her 30th fifty (100s: 9). Versus Ireland Women, she owns 114 runs from two matches at 57.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana now owns 1,823 runs on home soil in Women's ODIs at 41.43. This was her 14th fifty at home.
Pratika
Rawal slams her 3rd fifty in WODIs, continues excellent form
Rawal's knock had eight fours and a six versus Ireland Women. She struck at 109.84. This was her 3rd fifty in Women's ODIs and a second one in succession.
After 5 matches, Rawal owns 290 runs at 58. Her strike rate is 86-plus. She has hit 36 fours and three sixes.
In the ongoing series, she has 156 runs at 78.
Rodrigues
Jemimah Rodrigues surpasses 1,000 WODI runs with maiden century
Rodrigues was India's top scorer, smashing 102 off 91 balls, including 12 fours.
Her 102 took her to 1,089 runs from 41 matches at 29.43. In addition to her ton, she also owns six fifties.
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 26 home matches, she owns 663 runs at 27.62 (100s: 1, 50s: 3). She has another 426 runs at 32.76 in away matches.
Information
Deol shines for India with her 3rd WODI fifty
Deol's 89 was her third fifty in WODIs. In 18 matches, she owns 546 runs at 34.12. She owns a ton as well. She averages 38.85 on home soil.