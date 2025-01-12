What's the story

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will start from March 21, with the opening and final matches to be held at Eden Gardens.

The final will be held on May 25.

The tradition of hosting the opening and closing games at the home venue of the previous year's champions will continue this year.

Kolkata Knight Riders, who lifted the title in 2024, are based at Eden Gardens.

Here are further details.