PCB shifts PSL to UAE amid rising India-Pakistan tensions
What's the story
The remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 season has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The decision comes amid rising border tensions between India and Pakistan.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to officially announce the dates and venues of the remaining eight games of this season.
Here are further details.
Emergency meeting
PCB chairman meets with foreign players to discuss relocation
An emergency meeting was called by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday. The meeting was called to discuss the rising tensions and its effect on PSL.
At the meeting, foreign players preferred moving the league to the UAE.
With the consensus, arrangements are now being made for these overseas players to move from Pakistan to the UAE where the rest of PSL 2025 will be held.
Events
Drone struck near Rawalpindi Stadium complex
On Thursday, the game between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, which was due to take place at the Rawalpindi Stadium, was rescheduled following an emergency meeting after a drone fell within the stadium complex.
As of Friday morning, there are eight games left in the season- four in Rawalpindi, one in Multan and three in Lahore- another city affected by the drone incidents.
Future implications
Potential impact on Pakistan's international cricket calendar
The relocation of PSL 2025 could have an impact on Pakistan's international cricket calendar.
Bangladesh is set to tour Pakistan three days after the PSL final, which was originally scheduled for May 18.
The first of five T20Is is scheduled to start on May 25 in Faisalabad.
However, according to ESPNcricinfo, the PCB has not taken any decision yet on this series.
Information
PSL has taken place in UAE the past
The PSL, which is now in its 10th season, started in the UAE in 2016 and was completely hosted there for its first two seasons. The sixth season also saw part of it being played in the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic.