What's the story

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have set up a finale clash in the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League.

United have reached their 3rd Europa League final and will look for a 2nd title. Meanwhile, this is Tottenham's maiden final in the competition's history.

United came from behind to win their 2nd leg semi-final clash 4-1 against Athletic Club.

Tottenham defeated Bodo/Glimt 2-0 in 2nd leg.