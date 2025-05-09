Manchester United to face Tottenham in Europa League final: Stats
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have set up a finale clash in the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League.
United have reached their 3rd Europa League final and will look for a 2nd title. Meanwhile, this is Tottenham's maiden final in the competition's history.
United came from behind to win their 2nd leg semi-final clash 4-1 against Athletic Club.
Tottenham defeated Bodo/Glimt 2-0 in 2nd leg.
1st half
United go down in the 1st half
United went down in the 31st minute when Mikel Jauregizar curled the ball into the top corner to give his side hope of a comeback at Old Trafford. An error from Harry Maguire led to the goal.
Alejandro Garnacho had two big opportunities before and after Bilbao's goal, but spurned both.
United were poor in the first half and Bilbao delivered.
Stats from the 1st half
Both sides had 4 attempts each with the visitors clocking a shot on target to United's none. United edged past Bilbao in terms of touches in the opposition box 11-8. United had 52% ball possession.
2nd half
Four 2nd-half goals from United help them sail through
Bilbao started the 2nd half on a strong note and kept United pegged back. The Red Devils looked rocked and were all over the place.
Things changed when substitute Mason Mount put United level (72') after being teed up by Leny Yoro.
Casemiro scored from a set-piece next taken by Bruno Fernandes.
Rasmus Hojlund and Mount added to the scoreline to make it 4-1.
Mount makes the difference
A poor kick out from Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper found its way to Mount in the visiting side's own half. The midfielder took on a shot with his left foot from distance and saw the ball go in. It was a sensational goal.
United set up Tottenham final in Bilbao
Manchester United will head to Bilbao for the Europa League final on May 21 at San Mames Stadium after a 7-1 win on aggregate. Tottenham are awaiting them after sealing a 5-1 win on aggregate over Bodo/Glimt.
Mount speaks after helping United win
Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Mount said, "For sure, [my best 20 minutes at Man Utd]. Its' been difficult with the injuries, but I have kept going and it has paid off. We knew it was going to be difficult at the beginning of the game. Getting that goal to make it 1-1 calmed us down."
17th assist of the season for Fernandes
As per Squawka, Fernandes has extended his record for the most goals and assists in the Europa League (46) and the player with the most G/A in the knockout rounds (21).
Playing his 53rd game for United in all competitions this season, Fernandes has raced to 17 assists. He also owns 19 goals.
This was his 4th assist in the Europa League this season.
Key numbers of Casemiro and Hojlund
Playing his 122nd match for United, former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro, has raced to 17 goals. In 2024-25, he has 5 goals from 39 matches.
Hojlund scored his 10th goal of the season for United in all competitions from 48 games. 6 of his goals have come in the Europa League. He owns 26 goals for United in 91 appearances.
Mount races to 4 goals for United
Former Chelsea ace Mount scored has raced to three goals this season for United. Since joining the club, the injury-prone Mount has four goals in 43 appearances.
Mount had a solid cameo. As per Squawka, he had 100% passing accuracy (12/12), won 4 duels, clocked 2/2 shots on target, made 1 interception and completed 1 take-on.
14 games unbeaten for United in this season's Europa League
United are now unbeaten in 14 games in this season's Europa League campaign (W9 D5). United are the only side to remain unbeaten this season in the competition. Meanwhile, United have scored the most goals this season (35).
Here are the match stats
United had 5 shots on target from 11 attempts with Bilbao managing 1 shot on target from 11 attempts. Ruben Amorim's men had 52% ball possession and a 78% pass accuracy from 455 passes. United failed to earn a single corner in the contest.