Arsenal celebrated a historic achievement in their European campaign as they reached the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

For the first time since 2009, the Gunners have made it to the last 4.

The Gunners booked their place by securing a 2-1 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, resulting in an aggregate scoreline of 5-1 over two legs in the quarters.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli scored for Arsenal with Real's Vinicius Junior scoring one in between.