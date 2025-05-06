What's the story

Will Jacks, a key player for Mumbai Indians, delivered an impressive performance in Match 56 of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans.

His explosive half-century off just 30 balls played a crucial role in rescuing MI from an early setback.

The team had lost two quick wickets during the Powerplay, but Jacks's innings helped to stabilize their position. However, MI suffered a middle-order collapse and compiled 155/8.

This was Jacks's first half-century for Mumbai Indians and second overall in IPL history.