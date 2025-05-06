Will Jacks slams his maiden IPL fifty for MI: Stats
What's the story
Will Jacks, a key player for Mumbai Indians, delivered an impressive performance in Match 56 of IPL 2025 against Gujarat Titans.
His explosive half-century off just 30 balls played a crucial role in rescuing MI from an early setback.
The team had lost two quick wickets during the Powerplay, but Jacks's innings helped to stabilize their position. However, MI suffered a middle-order collapse and compiled 155/8.
This was Jacks's first half-century for Mumbai Indians and second overall in IPL history.
Resilient duo
Jacks, Yadav form formidable partnership
Joining MI at a precarious 26/2, Jacks formed a vital partnership with Suryakumar Yadav. Together, they resurrected their innings during the powerplay.
With Jacks still batting and Yadav providing solid support, Mumbai Indians aimed for a solid total. However, their innings went south.
Rashid dismissed Jacks for 53 off 35 balls. His knock was laced with 5 fours and 3 sixes.
Game-changing
Jacks's innings: A blend of luck and skill
Jacks's innings wasn't just about skill, it was also a bit of luck. He capitalized on a couple of dropped catches by GT fielders.
Once settled at the crease, he showed his batting prowess hitting back-to-back boundaries off Rashid Khan and Gerald Coetzee to cross the 50-run mark.
His fearless strokeplay boosted MI's scoring rate during the Powerplay (56/2).
Stats
A look at his stats
As mentioned, Jacks raced to his second half-century in the IPL. This was his maiden fifty in MI colors.
The Englishman, who made his IPL debut last year, slammed a ton and a half-century for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
In 19 IPL matches, Jacks has amassed 425 runs at an average of 28.33. He has scored 195 runs this season.