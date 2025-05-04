What's the story

Chennai Super Kings have endured a dismal IPL 2025 campaign, managing just two wins in 11 games and sitting at the bottom of the table, out of playoff contention.

Adding to their woes, Royal Challengers Bengaluru dealt them another blow with a nail-biting two-run win.

This marks CSK's second-narrowest defeat margin by runs in IPL.

We decode CSK's narrowest losses by runs in IPL.