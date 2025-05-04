Decoding CSK's narrowest defeats by runs in IPL
Chennai Super Kings have endured a dismal IPL 2025 campaign, managing just two wins in 11 games and sitting at the bottom of the table, out of playoff contention.
Adding to their woes, Royal Challengers Bengaluru dealt them another blow with a nail-biting two-run win.
This marks CSK's second-narrowest defeat margin by runs in IPL.
We decode CSK's narrowest losses by runs in IPL.
#1
1 run defeat vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2019
One of CSK's one-run defeat came in a low-scoring thriller versus RCB in the 2019 IPL.
Parthiv Patel's 53 and a quickfire 26 from Moeen Ali powered RCB to 161/7, with CSK's Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Dwayne Bravo picking up two-fers.
In response, MS Dhoni's heroic 84* nearly pulled it off, but two-fers from Umesh Yadav and Dale Steyn clinched RCB's win.
#1
1 run defeat vs MI, Hyderabad, 2019 (Final)
CSK's second one-run defeat in IPL came against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the 2019 final, a tense, low-scoring clash.
Batting first, MI posted 149/8, anchored by Kieron Pollard's 41* off 25 balls, while Chahar impressed with 3/26.
In reply, CSK openers started strong, but regular wickets halted momentum.
Despite Shane Watson's 80 off 59, CSK fell just short as MI clinched their fourth title.
#2
2 run defeat vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2025*
As mentioned, CSK's two-run loss to RCB stands as another of their narrowest defeat margins, highlighting the intensity of last-over thrillers.
Fifties from Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell laid the foundation before Romario Shepherd's explosive 53* off 14 balls propelled RCB to 213/5.
In reply, Ayush Mhatre's 94 and Jadeja's 77* weren't enough as RCB sealed a two-run win, thanks to Lungi Ngidi's 3/30.