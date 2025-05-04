What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders have kept their IPL 2025 playoff hopes alive after handing Rajasthan Royals a narrow defeat in Match 53 at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

With this win, KKR have completed the double over RR this season.

Batting first, Andre Russell's 57* helped KKR get to 206/4.

In response, RR were 72/5 before Riyan Parag smashed 94. KKR then sealed a final-ball thriller.