Decoding Rashid Khan's most expensive three-over spells in T20s
What's the story
Gujarat Titans' star leg-spinner Rashid Khan continues to struggle in IPL 2025, failing to make an impact with the ball.
In GT's 38-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rashid went wicketless and scoreless, enduring a tough outing.
Notably, he registered his most expensive three-over spell in T20s, conceding 50 runs without a wicket.
We break down Rashid's most expensive three-over spells in T20 cricket.
#1
0/50 - Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (2025)*
As mentioned, the Afghan all-rounder's figures of 0/50 mark the most expensive three-over spell of Rashid's T20 career.
According to ESPNcricinfo, he was taken apart for six sixes and one four in those three overs, managing just a single dot ball.
Remarkably, this also marks the fifth time in IPL history that Rashid has conceded over 50 runs in a match.
#2
0/44 - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad (2023)
In GT's second IPL final appearance during the 2023 edition against Chennai Super Kings, Rashid recorded figures of 0/44.
At the time, it was his most expensive three-over spell in IPL and the second-most expensive (T20 career).
In the rain-affected clash, Rashid was taken for three sixes and four boundaries, managing just two dot balls.
CSK went on to clinch their fifth title.
#3
0/35 - Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, Adelaide, (BBL 2020)
During a Big Bash League match in 2020, Rashid endured an off day while playing for the Adelaide Strikers against the Hobart Hurricanes.
He conceded 35 runs (three overs), his third most expensive three-over spell in T20s, getting hit for one four and three sixes.
Meanwhile, he just bowled just three dot balls.
His failure cost Adelaide Strikers as they suffered a 10-run defeat.