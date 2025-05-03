What's the story

Gujarat Titans' star leg-spinner Rashid Khan continues to struggle in IPL 2025, failing to make an impact with the ball.

In GT's 38-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rashid went wicketless and scoreless, enduring a tough outing.

Notably, he registered his most expensive three-over spell in T20s, conceding 50 runs without a wicket.

We break down Rashid's most expensive three-over spells in T20 cricket.