Sreesanth breaks silence post-KCA suspension, voices support for Sanju Samson
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer S. Sreesanth has reacted to his recent three-year suspension from all cricket-related activities by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).
The ban was imposed on the former pacer over "false and defamatory statements" made by him.
Reportedly, the statements were made in light of Sanju Samson's exclusion from India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy.
Additionally, the KCA also sought legal action against Samson's father, Samson Viswanath.
Here are further details.
Clarification
Sreesanth clarifies remarks, insists remarks were in favour of Samson
In a recent video message posted on Sreesanth's Instagram handle, Sreesanth explained that he did not mean to take a dig at the KCA with his previous remarks.
He stressed that his words were in favor of Sanju Samson and not against the association.
"I don't know what I have done wrong. I only had good intentions for God's own country and god's own son, supported Sanju," he was seen saying in the clip.
Misrepresentation claims
Sreesanth accuses KCA of misrepresentation and unfair targeting
Sreesanth further accused the KCA of twisting the issue and targeting him unfairly.
"I don't know why people from the association are twisting this and targeting me," he said.
Additionally, the former cricketer thanked all Malayalee cricketers, saying, "I am thankful and always be it Sanju or any other Malayalee cricketer from any part of the world will have my support."
Legal action
KCA takes legal action against Samson's father and news anchor
Apart from Sreesanth's suspension, the KCA had also sent show-cause notices to Aries Kollam Sailors, a Kerala Cricket League franchise co-owned by Sreesanth.
However, after satisfactory responses from the team, no action was taken.
As mentioned, the association also plans to seek legal compensation from Samson's father, Samson Viswanath, and an anchor from TwentyFour news channel for reportedly making "baseless allegations against the association in Sanju's name."