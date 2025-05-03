What's the story

Former Indian cricketer S. Sreesanth has reacted to his recent three-year suspension from all cricket-related activities by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

The ban was imposed on the former pacer over "false and defamatory statements" made by him.

Reportedly, the statements were made in light of Sanju Samson's exclusion from India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Additionally, the KCA also sought legal action against Samson's father, Samson Viswanath.

Here are further details.