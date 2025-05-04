Riyan Parag slams 95 versus KKR, surpasses 1,500 IPL runs
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag hit a sensational 95-run knock to turn the tide for his side against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 53 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at Eden Gardens.
Parag, who walked in at 8/2, looked positive.
However, he saw RR get reduced to 72/5 in a chase of 207. Parag stamped his authority but RR fell short.
Record
Parag makes record with 5 sixes in an over
Parag hit Moeen Ali for 5 sixes in the 13th over. It helped RR change the match situation.
Parag became the 5th batter with 5 sixes in an over (IPL).
Batters with this record:
Chris Gayle vs Rahul Sharma, 2012
Rahul Tewatia vs S Cotterell, 2020
Ravindra Jadeja vs Harshal Patel,
2021 Rinku Singh vs Yash Dayal, 2023
Riyan Parag vs Moeen Ali, 2025*
Knock
Parag shows his magic
RR were 82/5 after 10 overs with Parag on 34 (20).
In the 12th over, he slammed KKR pacer Vaibhav Arora for two fours. And then in the 13th over, he broke loose and punished Moeen in what was a 32-run over.
Parag then hit his 6th successive six by dispatching Varun Chakravarthy. In the 16th over, he dispatched Harshit Rana for a four.
Information
A 92-run stand alongside Hetmyer
Parag and Shimron Hetmyer added 92 runs for the sixth wicket. Hetmyer contributed with 29 runs from 23 balls, hitting one four and a six. From 72/5, these two helped RR to reach 163/6 in a flash.
Do you know?
Partnership record for Parag and Hetmyer
As per Cricbuzz, the 92-run partnership between Parag and Hetmyer is the highest for the sixth wicket of lower for RR in the IPL. Parag and Hetmyer went past the 85* runs added by Steven Smith and James Faulkner against RCB at Bengaluru in 2014.
Game
A thriller at Eden Gardens post Parag's dismissal
RR were 163/6 when Hetmyer perished and 10 runs later, Parag departed to leave his side on 173/7.
KKR swung the momentum back in their favor at this stage.
However, Shubham Dubey and Jofra Archer stood tall for RR and took the match to the final ball.
Archer was run out while the duo attempted for a two to tie the contest.
Runs
7th IPL fifty and 1,500 runs for Parag
Parag's 95 came from 45 balls. He slammed 6 fours and 8 sixes (SR: 211.11).
Parag has now gone past 1,500 IPL runs. He has 1,550 runs at 26.72 from 82 matches (70 innings). He registered his 7th fifty and a top IPL score.
In 12 matches this season, he hit his maiden fifty and raced to 377 runs.