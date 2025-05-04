What's the story

Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag hit a sensational 95-run knock to turn the tide for his side against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 53 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at Eden Gardens.

Parag, who walked in at 8/2, looked positive.

However, he saw RR get reduced to 72/5 in a chase of 207. Parag stamped his authority but RR fell short.