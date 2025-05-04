What's the story

Match 53 of IPL 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals saw KKR post 206/4.

The total was powered by Andre Russell, who hammered 57* off 25 balls, flashing glimpses of his vintage best.

With this, Russell became the third batter to score 1,000 IPL runs at Eden Gardens (1,046).

We present batters with 1,000+ IPL runs at Eden Gardens.