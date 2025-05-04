Presenting batters with 1,000-plus IPL runs at Eden Gardens
What's the story
Match 53 of IPL 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals saw KKR post 206/4.
The total was powered by Andre Russell, who hammered 57* off 25 balls, flashing glimpses of his vintage best.
With this, Russell became the third batter to score 1,000 IPL runs at Eden Gardens (1,046).
We present batters with 1,000+ IPL runs at Eden Gardens.
#1
1,407 runs - Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir leads the list with a remarkable 1,407 runs at Eden Gardens.
The former KKR captain played 47 innings at the venue, averaging 33.50 with a strike rate of 127.44.
Between 2008 and 2018, representing Delhi Daredevils and KKR, he registered 11 fifties at the ground.
Overall, Gambhir retired with 4,217 IPL runs at 31.24 across 154 matches, including 36 half-centuries.
#2
1,159 runs - Robin Uthappa
Former IPL-winning batter Robin Uthappa ranks second for most runs at Eden Gardens, amassing 1,159 runs.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he scored these runs in 40 innings at 32.19 and a strike rate of 130.22 at the venue.
Uthappa also registered eight fifties there, with a best of 83*.
Overall, he retired with 4,952 runs in 205 IPL matches at 27.51, including 27 half-centuries.
#3
1,049 runs - Andre Russell
As mentioned, Russell became just the third player to score 1,000+ IPL runs at Eden Gardens.
He reached the milestone in his 50th inning at the venue.
Russell averages 33.74 at Eden with a staggering strike rate of 189.89 (HS: 80*).
He also has six fifties at the ground.
Overall, he has amassed 2,613 runs across 138 IPL matches, including 12 fifties.