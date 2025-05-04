What's the story

Star batter Shreyas Iyer has completed 3,500 runs in the Indian Premier League.

The Punjab Kings skipper reached the landmark in Match 54 of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

Iyer attained the feat with his 13th run of the match. He has become the 22nd player to enter the 3,500-run club.

He are the key stats.