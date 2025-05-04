Shreyas Iyer races to 3,500 runs in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Star batter Shreyas Iyer has completed 3,500 runs in the Indian Premier League.
The Punjab Kings skipper reached the landmark in Match 54 of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.
Iyer attained the feat with his 13th run of the match. He has become the 22nd player to enter the 3,500-run club.
He are the key stats.
Runs
A look at his IPL stats
Playing his 127th game, Iyer has raced past 3,500 runs in the IPL.
He has a strike rate of 130-plus as his averages over 33. The tally includes 25 half-centuries. His highest score reads 97*.
Iyer has also represented Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. He led the Knight Riders to the IPL 2024 title.
Information
Iyer owns this record
Under Iyer's leadership, DC reached their maiden IPL final in 2020. As the franchise didn't retain him after the 2021 season, KKR secured his services and made him the captain. Notably, Iyer is the only player to lead multiple franchises to IPL finals.
Information
Over 6,000 runs in T20 cricket
Iyer recently brought up 6,000 runs in T20 cricket. Playing 234 matches, the Indian batter has three tons and 41 half-centuries. He has racked up 1,104 runs for India in T20I cricket.