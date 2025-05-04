What's the story

Kolkata Knight Riders kept their IPL 2025 playoff hopes alive after overcoming Rajasthan Royals by a run in Match 53 at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

KKR scored 206/4 in 20 overs. RR, who were 72/5, finished on 205/8.

Shubham Dubey, who was RR's Impact Sub, almost pulled off a win.

On the other hand, Harshit Rana finished off strongly for KKR.