IPL 2025, KKR vs RR: How the 'Impact Players' fared
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders kept their IPL 2025 playoff hopes alive after overcoming Rajasthan Royals by a run in Match 53 at Eden Gardens on Sunday.
KKR scored 206/4 in 20 overs. RR, who were 72/5, finished on 205/8.
Shubham Dubey, who was RR's Impact Sub, almost pulled off a win.
On the other hand, Harshit Rana finished off strongly for KKR.
Rana
Rana makes a comeback after an awry start
Rana proved to be costly in his first two overs inside the powerplay. He conceded 28 runs.
He came back to bowl the 16th over and broke a 92-run stand between Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer by dismissing the latter. He conceded 9 runs.
He bowled the 18th over next and dismissed Parag, who scored 95. Rana finished off in style, conceding 5 runs.
Shubham
Dubey does well for RR
Dubey was sent in by RR as their Impact Sub. He started slowly, scoring 8 runs off 10 balls.
However, he shone in the 20th over, hitting Vaibhav Arora for a six, four and a six again to keep RR in the hunt.
A yorker length final ball saw Dubey look for 2 runs to force a tie but Archer was run out.