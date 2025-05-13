Decoding Virat Kohli's downfall in Test cricket since 2020
What's the story
Virat Kohli, the iconic Indian cricketer, has announced his retirement from Test cricket.
The 36-year-old announced the decision through an Instagram post on May 12.
In his 14-year-long career, he played 123 matches and scored an incredible 9,230 runs at 46.85.
Though Kohli's Test stats are still incredible, he missed out on touching the prestigious 10,000-run landmark.
This is majorly because of his slump since 2020. Here we decode his downfall in the Test format.
Pre-2020 performance
Kohli's Test stats until 2020: A strong start
Kohli made his Test debut for India in 2011.
By December 31, 2019, he had played 84 matches (141 innings) and scored an impressive 7,202 runs at an average of 54.97, as per ESPNcricinfo.
His record included a remarkable 27 tons and 22 fifties.
As he enjoyed a golden period from 2016 to 2019, he was even backed to displace the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who clocked 15,921 runs, as the highest run-scorer in the format.
Performance comparison
Kohli trailing behind 'Fab Four' in Test cricket
Since the start of 2020, Kohli's performance hasn't been up to the mark, putting him behind fellow 'Fab Four' members Steve Smith, Joe Root, and Kane Williamson.
Both Williamson and Root have taken their game to a whole new level during this period.
Notably, Root is even being compared to Tendulkar for his incredible run-scoring ability.
Meanwhile, Smith also fared way better than Kohli in this period, though his numbers also took a hit.
Post-2020 struggle
Kohli's performance since 2020: A decline in form
Since the start of 2020, Kohli played 39 Tests for India and his returns in these matches are way below his standards.
His run count from these matches reads 2,028 at an average of 30.72.
He has only scored three centuries and nine fifties during this time.
This is a stark contrast to his earlier career statistics.
Spin challenge
Kohli's struggle against spinners and pacers
Kohli has struggled against spinners since 2020, having scored only 865 runs at an average of just 32.03.
He has been dismissed by spinners on 27 occasions at a strike rate of 48.43.
The star batter averaged 30.13 against fast bowlers in this period.
He was particularly criticized for his struggles against away-swinging deliveries.
Stats
Other numbers that reflect Kohli's downfall
Kohli averaged 29.92 at home and 31.38 in away Tests in this period.
1,942 of Kohli's Test runs since 2020 have come while batting in the top four at 32.36 (63 innings).
His average is the second-worst among batters who featured in at least 60 innings while operating in the top four since 2020.
Kohli is only behind England's Zak Crawley (30.82) in this regard.
Rivalry update
Rise of other 'Fab 4 batters since 2021
Meanwhile, Root has been a beast in Test cricket since 2020, having scored 5,613 runs at 54.49.
Williamson has played fewer games in this period but has a high average (64.37). He slammed 2,897 runs in this timeframe.
Smith's tally in this period reads 3,107 at 46.37.
While the Australian batter has clocked 10 Test tons since 2020, Root and Williamson mustered 19 and 13 hundreds, respectively, in this period.