What's the story

Virat Kohli, the iconic Indian cricketer, has announced his retirement from Test cricket.

The 36-year-old announced the decision through an Instagram post on May 12.

In his 14-year-long career, he played 123 matches and scored an incredible 9,230 runs at 46.85.

Though Kohli's Test stats are still incredible, he missed out on touching the prestigious 10,000-run landmark.

This is majorly because of his slump since 2020. Here we decode his downfall in the Test format.