What's the story

In a surprising turn of events, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 7.

The veteran batter bowed out after featuring for India for more than a decade.

Rohit powered India to several Test victories along with his compatriot Virat Kohli. Both Rohit and Kohli excelled in each other's captaincy in the format.

Here's how India banked on the dynamic duo.