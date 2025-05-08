How has Virat Kohli fared against LSG in IPL? Stats
What's the story
All eyes will be on Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli when his side meets Lucknow Super Giants in Match 59 of the IPL 2025 season on Friday in Lucknow.
RCB, who have been in fine form this season, walk into the game as favorites.
Notably, Kohli has been in top form this season, continuing in the same vein from 2024.
Here's more.
Form
Kohli's IPL 2025 numbers and overall stats
Kohli is currently the 4th-highest scorer in IPL 2025. He owns 505 runs at 63.12 from 11 matches. He owns a strike rate of 143.46.
Kohli can race to the top, given Orange Cap holder Suryakumar Yadav is 5 runs ahead.
Overall in the IPL, Kohli has smashed 8,509 runs from 263 matches at 39.57. He owns 62 fifties and 8 tons.
Information
His numbers against LSG
Kohli has featured in 5 matches versus LSG in the IPL, scoring 139 runs at 27.80, as per ESPNcricinfo. He has smashed a solitary fifty and his strike rate is 120.86. His best score versus LSG is 61.
Information
Key match-up with LSG's Avesh Khan
In terms of key match-up against LSG pacer Avesh Khan, Kohli has scored 70 runs from 6 innings in this duel. He has been dismissed twice (SR: 170.73).