'Have asked for clarity': Ashwin reacts to CSK departure rumors 

Ravichandran Ashwin , the star spinner for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) , has opened up on the ongoing IPL trade window speculation. The cricketer discussed his experience in IPL 2025 and addressed rumors of a potential move to the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He revealed that playing only nine out of 14 league matches for CSK in IPL 2025 was a new experience for him. Here are further details.

Role clarification Seeking clarity on team role Ashwin revealed that he had sought clarity from CSK regarding his role in the team. He compared this to his previous experience with the Rajasthan Royals, where after a year, the CEO would send a performance review and contract renewal details. "In this case, nothing is in my hands; I've only asked for clarity," he said while discussing the intricacies of IPL player trading on his YouTube channel.

Trading details Ashwin explains IPL trading complexities Ashwin explained the complexities of IPL player trading, saying if CSK wants a player worth ₹18 crore (like Sanju Samson at RR), they have to release or trade players of equal value. He clarified that he doesn't know much about potential trades as he's been working with the CSK academy and hasn't heard any inside news.

Career overview Ashwin's impressive IPL career and fan sentiments Ashwin is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, having taken 201 wickets in 239 matches at an average of 30.94. He played for several franchises before rejoining CSK in 2025. Responding to his co-host's question about whether fans want him to join a new team or stay with CSK, he said: "Arey, mujhe chor do yaar (Please leave me alone with folded hands gesture). Mujhe khusi se rehne do yaar (Guys, let me live happily)."