What's the story

In a phenomenal display of power-hitting, the Indian women's team registered its highest-ever total in an away Women's ODI match.

They registered this milestone in the final of the ODI Tri-Nation Series against Sri Lanka.

The match is being played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, where India posted 342/7 in their first innings.

This betters their previous best of 333/5 against England in Canterbury in 2022.