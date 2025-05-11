India set record with their highest total in away WODIs
What's the story
In a phenomenal display of power-hitting, the Indian women's team registered its highest-ever total in an away Women's ODI match.
They registered this milestone in the final of the ODI Tri-Nation Series against Sri Lanka.
The match is being played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, where India posted 342/7 in their first innings.
This betters their previous best of 333/5 against England in Canterbury in 2022.
Star performance
Smriti Mandhana shines in record-breaking innings
Opting to bat first, India were powered by Smriti Mandhana, who produced a stellar hundred. She scored an impressive 116 runs off just 101 balls.
The southpaw was well supported by Harleen Deol (47 off 56 balls), Jemimah Rodrigues (44 off 29), and Harmanpreet Kaur (41 off 30), who all played crucial roles in reaching this historic total.
Deepti Sharma's quickfire 20* off just 14 balls also pushed the score past the significant 340-run mark.
Record
India's top-5 highest scores in away WODIs
1) 342/7 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, 2025.
2) 333/5 vs England, Canterbury 2022.
3) 302/3 vs South Africa, Kimberley 2018.
4) 289/2 vs Pakistan, Karachi 2005.
5) 281/3 vs England, Derby 2017.
As per ESPNcricinfo, India's highest-ever total in ODIs still stands at an incredible 435/5 against Ireland in Rajkot earlier this year.
Meanwhile, India overall recorded their second-highest WODI total away from him.
Their 358/2 versus Ireland in the 2017 Potchefstroom game still tops this list.
Information
Highest WODI total in Sri Lanka
India became the first team to register a 340-plus total on Sri Lankan soil (ODIs). This is also the second-highest total against Sri Lanka in the format. Harmanpreet's team is only behind West Indies, who recorded 368/8 against the Lankans in the 2013 Mumbai game.
Mandhana
Mandhana scripts records with 11th WODI hundred
Mandhana scored her 11th WODI ton as she is now only behind Australia's Meg Lanning (15) and New Zealand's Suzie Bates (13) in terms of hundreds in the format.
Playing her 102nd ODI, Mandhana has raced to 4,473 runs at an average of 46.59 (50s: 31).
This was her maiden hundred against SL as she has now completed 614 runs against them at 43.85 (50s: 5).
Mandhana will finish the ongoing tri-series with 264 runs at 52.8.