England's 2027 World Cup qualification at risk after rankings update
What's the story
England's qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup is now under threat after the ICC's latest update to its ODI rankings.
The 2019 World Cup's reigning champions have slipped to the eighth position with a rating of 84, behind Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.
The development comes after England could only win three out of their last 14 ODIs from May 4, 2024, to May 5, 2025.
Performance
England's win/loss ratio puts World Cup qualification at risk
England's recent performance has done a lot of damage to their World Cup qualification hopes.
With a win/loss ratio of just 0.272, they now find themselves just above Nepal (0.200) and Bangladesh (0.142).
Their dismal record has put their future in the tournament in serious jeopardy, and they must improve their performance in upcoming matches to secure qualification.
Criteria
Qualification criteria for the 2027 ODI World Cup
The 2027 ODI World Cup will have 14 teams. Zimbabwe and South Africa have already qualified as co-hosts.
However, co-host Namibia won't qualify automatically as ICC's rules state that only full members can qualify automatically.
The top eight teams in the ICC ODI rankings as of March 31, 2027 will also qualify for the tournament.
Upcoming challenge
England's position precarious ahead of series against West Indies
As of now, England sit eighth in the ICC ODI rankings, a solitary point ahead of West Indies (83 ratings), who are ninth.
The two sides will meet in a three-match ODI series beginning May 29.
If West Indies defeat England, it could further jeopardize England's chances of World Cup qualification.
Historic challenge
England faces potential historic 1st with World Cup qualifiers
If England don't qualify directly through the rankings, they will face the unprecedented challenge of playing World Cup Qualifiers for the first time ever.
This would be similar to West Indies's 2023 experience when they played the qualifiers but didn't qualify for the main event.
The onus is now on England's new captain Harry Brook to steer his team toward a major turnaround in ODIs.