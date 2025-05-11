What's the story

England's qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup is now under threat after the ICC's latest update to its ODI rankings.

The 2019 World Cup's reigning champions have slipped to the eighth position with a rating of 84, behind Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

The development comes after England could only win three out of their last 14 ODIs from May 4, 2024, to May 5, 2025.