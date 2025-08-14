Massive cloudburst in J&K's Chositi; 10 people feared dead 

A massive cloudburst has struck the Chashoti area of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir , triggering a flash flood. "A flash flood has occurred at Chositi area in Kishtwar, which is the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra," said Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Pankaj Sharma. PTI, quoting officials, said at least 10 people are feared dead. Rescue operations are currently underway as authorities work to evacuate and assist those affected by this natural disaster.

Official response Union minister assures assistance Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh has assured that all possible assistance is being provided to the affected families. He spoke to DC Kishtwar after receiving an urgent message from local MLA Sunil Kumar Sharma about the potential for substantial casualties due to the cloudburst. "Administration has immediately swung into action, rescue team has left for the site," he said in a social media post.

Twitter Post Rescue operations underway #WATCH | J&K | A flash flood has occurred at the Chashoti area in Kishtwar, which is the starting point of the Machail Mata Yatra. Rescue Operations have been started. pic.twitter.com/dQbUBx46A9 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2025

Official statement LG Manoj Sinha expresses grief Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. He directed civil, police, army, NDRF, and SDRF officials to strengthen rescue and relief operations. "Anguished by cloudburst in Chositi Kishtwar. Condolences to bereaved families & prayers for quick recovery of injured," he said in a statement.

IMD Mudslide in Dharali The country is facing heavy monsoon rains, with hilly areas suffering the worst, particularly in Uttarakhand. On August 5, a mudslide caused by torrential rains and flash floods submerged nearly half of Dharali. As of Tuesday, 66 persons remained missing. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert, warning of an imminent threat of flash floods in Uttarakhand and Himachal, West Bengal, Bihar, and Sikkim in eastern India; Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the south; and parts of Maharashtra.