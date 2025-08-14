DRDO turns glide bomb into mini cruise missile

Upgraded SAAW to hit both moving, stationary targets

The upgraded SAAW will pack an imaging infrared seeker for "fire-and-forget" precision—meaning pilots can lock on and move out fast.

It'll be able to hit both moving and stationary targets, day or night, even in bad weather.

Multiple SAAWs can be carried at once on Su-30MKI jets for coordinated strikes, with Rafale integration coming soon.

Trials are planned to wrap up by late 2025.