DRDO turns glide bomb into mini cruise missile
India's DRDO is giving its Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW) a serious upgrade—transforming it from a glide bomb into a jet-powered mini cruise missile.
With a new turbojet engine and bigger fuel tank, the SAAW's range will jump to over 200km, letting fighter jets launch it safely from far beyond enemy defenses.
Upgraded SAAW to hit both moving, stationary targets
The upgraded SAAW will pack an imaging infrared seeker for "fire-and-forget" precision—meaning pilots can lock on and move out fast.
It'll be able to hit both moving and stationary targets, day or night, even in bad weather.
Multiple SAAWs can be carried at once on Su-30MKI jets for coordinated strikes, with Rafale integration coming soon.
Trials are planned to wrap up by late 2025.
India moves closer to BrahMos-level firepower
This upgrade puts India among the few countries with homegrown advanced air-launched cruise missiles—moving closer to BrahMos-level power but in a smaller package.
Developed under the Atmanirbhar Bharat push for self-reliance, it also means less dependence on foreign tech for future defense needs.