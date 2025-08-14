India celebrates 79th Independence Day: Know Red Fort ceremony timings

Ceremony in detail

The action starts bright and early at 6:50am with troops lining up for the Guard of Honour.

Key officials arrive in quick succession—Defence Secretary first, then service Chiefs, followed by Raksha Rajya Mantri.

The Prime Minister reaches Lahore Gate at 7:18am to inspect the Guard and then raises the National Flag at 7:30am.

Watch for an Air Force helicopter floral shower during the flag unfurling!

The ceremony wraps up with the National Anthem is played and a colorful balloon release—perfect way to mark another year of independence.