India celebrates 79th Independence Day: Know Red Fort ceremony timings
India turns 79 this Independence Day, and the big celebration kicks off early on August 15 at Delhi's iconic Red Fort.
Expect the classic Guard of Honour, a proud flag hoisting by the Prime Minister, a booming 21-gun salute, and his speech to the nation.
Top leaders like the Defence Minister and Armed Forces Chiefs will be there too.
Ceremony in detail
The action starts bright and early at 6:50am with troops lining up for the Guard of Honour.
Key officials arrive in quick succession—Defence Secretary first, then service Chiefs, followed by Raksha Rajya Mantri.
The Prime Minister reaches Lahore Gate at 7:18am to inspect the Guard and then raises the National Flag at 7:30am.
Watch for an Air Force helicopter floral shower during the flag unfurling!
The ceremony wraps up with the National Anthem is played and a colorful balloon release—perfect way to mark another year of independence.