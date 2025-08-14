Next Article
Gandhi's lawyer withdraws plea claiming threats from Savarkar supporters
Rahul Gandhi's lawyer has withdrawn a plea from a Pune court that claimed threats from Savarkar supporters.
Interestingly, the plea was filed without Gandhi's okay and suggested tensions because Satyaki Savarkar—who filed the defamation suit—is related to Nathuram and Gopal Godse, known for their link to Mahatma Gandhi's assassination.
Implications of the case
This isn't just about one court case—it highlights how debates over historical figures like Savarkar still spark real legal and political battles in India.
Gandhi is also facing accusations of perjury tied to his speeches, showing how these disputes can get complicated fast.
For young people watching Indian politics, it's a reminder of how history and free speech keep clashing with today's power struggles.