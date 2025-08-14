Next Article
Hyderabad: Heavy rain turns IT corridor into waterlogged roads
Hyderabad got hit by some serious rain on Wednesday, turning key roads in the Cyberabad area into waterlogged roads.
Waterlogging at spots like the NH-44 service road near Satamrai and Wipro Junction meant major delays, especially for folks heading through the IT corridor during peak hours.
If you were out and about, chances are you spent a lot of time just waiting in traffic.
Waterlogging leads to traffic snarls
The jams didn't stop there—routes from IKEA U-turn to Cyber Towers, Suchitra junction, and movement from Masab Tank all got clogged up too.
Even Ayodhya junction struggled with flooded roads.
Between stranded vehicles and overflowing streets, commuters faced one of Hyderabad's worst traffic days in recent memory.