Hyderabad: Heavy rain turns IT corridor into waterlogged roads India Aug 14, 2025

Hyderabad got hit by some serious rain on Wednesday, turning key roads in the Cyberabad area into waterlogged roads.

Waterlogging at spots like the NH-44 service road near Satamrai and Wipro Junction meant major delays, especially for folks heading through the IT corridor during peak hours.

If you were out and about, chances are you spent a lot of time just waiting in traffic.