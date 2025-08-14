Next Article
Muslim youth killed over talking to Hindu girl in Maharashtra
Suleman Rahim Khan, 21, was killed by a mob in Jalgaon district, Maharashtra, after being seen talking to a 17-year-old girl at a local cafe.
The attack happened in a village with just four Muslim families and has stirred up tension in the area.
Khan was visiting to submit a police job application.
Eight suspects arrested, others still missing
Khan's family members were assaulted when they tried to help him.
Eight suspects have been arrested so far, while others are still missing. Police have filed charges including murder and are investigating the motive—though Khan's family denies any relationship between him and the girl.
Security around the area has been increased as authorities urge people not to spread rumors or fuel further unrest.