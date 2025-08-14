Assam's 'Miya' crisis: Protests, identity clashes threaten to escalate

Tense situation could shape Assam's future

This movement is fueling deeper divides over land and identity in Assam.

Groups like the All Tai Ahom Students's Union and Bir Lachit Sena are pushing for boycotts of businesses employing "Miyas," blaming them for illegal land grabs and changing demographics.

Meanwhile, displaced families now face job bans.

With the state under pressure to balance eviction mandates with citizenship rights, the situation is tense and could shape Assam's future.