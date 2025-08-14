Assam's 'Miya' crisis: Protests, identity clashes threaten to escalate
Protests are heating up in Upper Assam as ethnic groups rally against Bengali-speaking Muslim settlers, known as "Miyas," following large-scale government eviction drives.
Over 2,200 families—mostly Bengali Muslims—were forced out when more than 1,500 hectares of land were cleared across Golaghat and Lakhimpur districts.
Tense situation could shape Assam's future
This movement is fueling deeper divides over land and identity in Assam.
Groups like the All Tai Ahom Students's Union and Bir Lachit Sena are pushing for boycotts of businesses employing "Miyas," blaming them for illegal land grabs and changing demographics.
Meanwhile, displaced families now face job bans.
With the state under pressure to balance eviction mandates with citizenship rights, the situation is tense and could shape Assam's future.