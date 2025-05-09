May 09, 202510:33 am

What's the story

Singer Rahul Vaidya recently found himself in a controversy after he took a dig at Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's fans.

In an Instagram Story, the singer called them "2 kaudi ke jokers (two-bit jokers)."

Now, Kohli's brother, Vikas Kohli, has slammed Vaidya by calling him a "loser."

It all started when Kohli's Instagram account liked a post from actor Avneet Kaur's fan page. In response, Vaidya posted a sarcastic video, joking that Kohli blocking him was possibly another glitch.