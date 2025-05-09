Virat Kohli's brother slams Rahul Vaidya, calls him a 'loser'
What's the story
Singer Rahul Vaidya recently found himself in a controversy after he took a dig at Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's fans.
In an Instagram Story, the singer called them "2 kaudi ke jokers (two-bit jokers)."
Now, Kohli's brother, Vikas Kohli, has slammed Vaidya by calling him a "loser."
It all started when Kohli's Instagram account liked a post from actor Avneet Kaur's fan page. In response, Vaidya posted a sarcastic video, joking that Kohli blocking him was possibly another glitch.
Context
Vaidya's comments were in response to fan abuse
In an interview with Telly Talk/Zoom, Vaidya revealed that following his comments, not only was he trolled, but his wife and sister were also targeted by Kohli's fans.
After this, Vaidya posted a Story saying, "Virat Kohli's fans are even bigger jokers than Virat! And now you are abusing me, that's fine, but you are abusing my wife, my sister, who has nothing to do with this! That's why you all Virat Kohli fans are jokers! 2 kaudi ke jokers."
Online support
Vikas defended his brother on social media
In response to Vaidya's comments, Vikas took to Threads to defend his brother.
He wrote, "Bache itni mehnat agar apni singing pai karle to shayad apni mehnat se famous ho jaae.... While the whole nation is focused on the current situation of what's going on... this idiot is on a mission to gain followers and become famous, taking Virat's name.... WHAT A LOSER (sic)."
Kohli and his wife-actor Anushka Sharma are yet to respond to this row.